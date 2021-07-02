Chelsea Boss Emma Hayes Signs New Contract

Chelsea's most succesful manager is here to stay.

Chelsea Women's team manager Emma Hayes has committed herself to the club, signing a new contract.

Hayes has won 10 major trophies at the Blues including four FA Women's Super League titles, two Women's FA Cups, two Continental League Cups, the FA WSL Spring Series and the Women's FA Community Shield.

Her teams' acheivements are the most by any club in the professional era.

Following her success in the 2020/21 season, Hayes committed her future to the club.

Chelsea set a WSL record for successive unbeaten matches - 33 games without defeat on the way to lifting the title.

Hayes also guided her side to the Women's Champions League final.

The terms of her new contract is yet to be announced but as per, the Daily Mail, it is believed there is no fixed duration and either party can end the contract if they give six months notice.

Hayes is currently working for ITV as a commentator at Euro 2020 and has received praise for her work in the role.

What has Emma Hayes said?

Speaking on the Chelsea website, Hayes said: "Everyone knows what this club means to me. The work we've done together over the last nine years has been hugely rewarding, full of growth of the women's game, accompanied with winning, which is one of the club's key values.

"I really look forward to keep building on the successes we've already achieved and I'm delighted to have extended further. It's been a year and a half without fans, so I can't wait to welcome them back to our home and share with them the wonderful team we've built together."

