'We Will Give All Our Energy' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Speaks Ahead of Manchester United Clash

November 27, 2021
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Admits It Is 'Never a Good Time' to Play Manchester United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has claimed that it is 'never a good time' to play Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday. 

The Blues are currently top of the table after 12 games, three points ahead of Manchester City and four ahead of Liverpool. 

Sunday's opponents are seven places below the European Champions going into the match, having lost four of their last five games in the league. 

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel commented on the need for his side to play at their best against the Red Devils in order to secure the three points.

"I don’t know if it is ever a good time to play against teams. That would mean we think we know or can predict something. You can see it either way. In the end, we will not lose too many minutes thinking about this. We will give all our energy and focus on our squad and what we want to do right. 

"We only have one game with Michael Carrick in charge to focus on and analyse. Of course we have some individual behaviour and group behaviour that we think can be like, we can see as patterns and want to prepare our team for it. 

"On the other side, it is always the best moment to play against Manchester United because we are up for the big challenges. We want to be out there and play on the highest level, to prove ourselves and prove a point. 

"We just come from a tough match and there’s the next one. This is where we are and where we love to be. We get challenged on the highest level again on Sunday.”

Both meetings between the two sides ended in 0-0 draws last season, with United finishing in third and just one point ahead of Chelsea in the league at the end of the campaign.

The Blues will be keen to maintain their current spot at the top of the table with victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

