Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel breaks Premier League defensive clean sheet record

Thomas Tuchel has become the first manager in Premier League history not to concede a goal in his opening five games in charge.

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to 11 games under Tuchel after beating top four rivals Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

It was a night where Chelsea were comfortable at the back yet again as they kept their ninth clean sheet in 11 in all competitions.

While they cemented their place in the Champions League spots, Tuchel broke a new league record - becoming the first manager to keep a clean sheet in his first five home league games.

Chelsea have won three of their five home games since Tuchel took charge, scoring six and not conceding in any. During that time, they won three of those games by a 2-0 scoreline, drawing the other two with goalless games.

Tuchel takes pride in their defensive record: "Yes, it is about desire and effort. We want to attack so it is not about wanting clean sheets through parking the bus in front of the goal. It is about a certain style of defending which we try to do as high up as possible, we try to have high ball recoveries, we try to defend as high as we can but sometimes it is necessary to defend deep.

"In the end, it is always a team effort. Defending is about reliability, trust, courage and you can defend bravely if you know the guys around you will help you when you lose a challenge. This can happen all the time. It is about principles, being reliable and trusting if you step out to attack up front. This is what we are doing at the moment.

"We can adapt to many offensive questions that are asked of the opponent at the moment. That's why to bring it all together is a high quality of defending in the group. They are super hungry to fight and limit chances because it gives us a good feeling."

