Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Comments on Imminent Romelu Lukaku Transfer Ahead of Villarreal Clash

Thomas Tuchel has reacted to speculation linking his side with a sensational swoop for Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are expected to announce the signing of the Belgium international from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million on five-year contract, which will see him earn in excess of £200,000-per-week in west London.

Tuchel was asked about his side's pursuit of the 28-year-old during his press-conference ahead of the Blues' UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

"I'm absolutely not in a position to announce anything, and I will maybe refuse to talk about it, because we are in a match-day minus-one press conference before a European final," said Tuchel, as quoted by Football.London.

"It's clearly not the moment for personal discussions of our squad. As you know, I have a lot of trust in the existing squad, and we proved already we can be a strong side.

"I talked many times about how we discussed our ideas together; about how to improve the squad, which is not easy with Olivier Giroud leaving the club (for AC Milan), and having an important role over the years, a certain profile of attacker.

"We need to wait to see what's possible and what's not possible, but we are not in any panic, we are happy to work with the team and arrive with the team like this tomorrow (Wednesday), and today there is nothing to announce, and it will always stay like this, and I will not talk about it until there is something to announce."

Tuchel was further asked if the arrival of a world-class player has an impact on the current squad, with the Chelsea dressing room filled with talent in all positions.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager said: "I think it is good for any squad if players with a certain quality or attitude arrive. At the same time, you need to be aware that not everybody is happy. I think this is pretty human, and we have to take care about this. It is not just about collecting players with talent.

"It is foremost about what can someone bring to the group in terms of character and profile without disturbing them, and at the same time, keeping people on their toes - so they aren't too comfortable, or in the comfort zone.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"That stops people reaching their top level. It's about keeping everybody on the front foot and in a bit of a state of insecurity, where everybody really has to fight for their place.

"But, there must be a realistic chance to fight for your place. There must be a role in the team for everyone, and this is the most important thing - if you can have everything. This is the moment to bring somebody in. If there are some doubts, maybe it is best not to bring someone in."

