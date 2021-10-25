N'Golo Kante Declared Fit for Chelsea to Face Southampton & Newcastle United

N'Golo Kante will be available for selection to face Southampton, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 30-year-old was a surprise absentee for the Blues in Saturday afternoon as they thrashed Norwich City 7-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel didn't mention anything about the Frenchman's condition in his pre-match press conference, but it was revealed he had some muscle tightness so was left out as a precaution.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kante was expected to return against Southampton on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup and Tuchel has delivered the positive fitness news ahead of the cup clash.

"The game was too early," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website on Kante's unavailability against Norwich. "He did the full training on Friday and after training, he said he feels his muscles a bit tight.



"He went to the physios for massages and for some treatment and he actually wanted to wait until Saturday in the morning to take the decision. I said no, it's such an early game tomorrow, the possibility that it will change is not so high.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I said take your time and it was simply one day too early. If the match would have been on Sunday he would have played. So he is fully available for Tuesday and for Newcastle."

Chelsea will still be without Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) on Tuesday, while Christian Pulisic (ankle) is also expected to remain sidelined for the Saints' visit to west London.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube