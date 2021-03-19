NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms Thiago Silva won't be risked against Sheffield United

Thiago Silva has been ruled out of Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. 

The 36-year-old has been out with a thigh injury picked up against Spurs last month and a setback in training recently has kept him out of Thomas Tuchel's flourishing side. 

Chelsea face Sheffield United this weekend in the FA quarter-final, and Silva will be sidelined once again as Tuchel will not risk the Brazilian. 

sipa_32443824 (2)

In his pre-match press conference, Tuchel said: "Now is not the moment to take the risk with Thiago.

"It is the last game before the international break and he wasn’t on the pitch today, but he is working hard and hopefully he can rejoin the group during the international break.

"It’s already too long [for him to be out] but I know how hard he and the medical team is working, and we have zero complaints. We are taking our time with him because we want him to feel 100 per cent ready and 100 per cent free from the injury."

Tuchel did confirm that Tammy Abraham could return to the side against the Blades after struggling with an ankle problem. 

sipa_32551659
