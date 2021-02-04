Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delighted with the quality of his squad - heaps praise on Mason Mount

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has lauded the quality of players he has at his disposal just under two weeks since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have earned four points out of six in the ex-PSG boss' first two games in charge, with Tuchel satisfied with the strength in-depth within the squad and the commitment shown by his players amid a period of transition at the club.

“I’m not surprised [with the quality of the squad] and I am delighted with the way we train and behave. We can be flexible because there are two or three [players] who can play the positions at a high level," said Tuchel, as quoted by Football London.

"I am absolutely pleased with the behaviour and atmosphere we have right now. We have to keep on going, because this is exactly how it should be to grow as a team.”

Tuchel was quizzed about fan-favourite Mason Mount, and the German had nothing but praise to offer for the 22-year-old sensation, who's been arguably Chelsea's best and most consistent player this season.

"What I’ve seen from the outside and what I’ve seen on the inside, he [Mount] is 100% all the time. He cares a lot about Chelsea, he cares a lot about his teammates, he is leaving his heart on the pitch," said Tuchel.

“If you train with [Mason] Mount, if you play with him, you can be sure he gives 100% every minute and this is the best level to grow. It's the best situation to start and the best situation to become a top, top player.

“He has everything needed to reach higher and higher levels. I don't know where his limits are but right now we will push him and support him.

“The most important thing is that it comes from inside of him. What makes me very happy is he is a nice guy, a totally open guy. He has a positive aura and energy in the dressing room and it's a real pleasure to work with the whole team and [Mason] Mount."

