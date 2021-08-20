Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Arsenal Verdict Ahead of London Derby Clash

The German has had his say on the London Derby

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal ahead of the clash at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Blues will be looking to make it two London derby victories out of two at the start of the season.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed the magnitude of the game.

He said: "We had a preseason match with not all the fans there but we could see the atmosphere and energy that this derby and stadium can produce. I think it’s always a tough one, a tight one. It’s what it is in derby’s."

Arsenal also began the campaign with a London derby, travelling to the home of Brentford as they fell to a 2-0 defeat. Tuchel was asked about this result.

"They had a rough start and I think from their perspective it can be like a help that a big rival from within the city arrives now and it can create a situation that they stick together and try to win the crowd over with a strong performance so we should be absolutely prepared for the best Arsenal possible." Tuchel cautioned.

Chelsea beat Arsenal during pre-season

The German went on to expand on the strengths of Chelsea's rivals and admitted that he was impressed with their transfer business in the summer.

Tuchel continued: "They have qualities, a strong coach, a strong team, strong signings. We should prepare for the best Arsenal. At the same time we do what we need to do, push the standards to the limit on Sunday.

"Let’s see where our limit is and look for an intense game, intensity, rhythm and confidence on and off the ball. This is what we are looking for. Anything else but a tough game would be a big surprise."

Chelsea will hope to field a much stronger side than their rivals, with Romelu Lukaku set to make his debut, Tuchel confirmed.

