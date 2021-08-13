Hakim Ziyech Injury Latest: Tuchel Rules Winger Out for Two Weeks

Chelsea hope to welcome Hakim Ziyech back from injury in the next two weeks, says boss Thomas Tuchel.

Ziyech, who had a fine pre-season, continued where he left off against Villarreal on Wednesday night scoring the opener in the Super Cup final in Belfast, which Chelsea went onto win on penalties.

But his bright first half was brought to an end after landing awkwardly on his shoulder leaving him in serious discomfort and forcing him off.

Tuchel said post-match the injury was serious, and the Chelsea boss confirmed ahead of their Premier League opener versus Crystal Palace on Saturday that the 28-year-old would be out for a couple of weeks.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Hakim will miss the game tomorrow for sure because of his injury. The decision has been made to treat it conservatively. We don’t need surgery which is very good news for this kind of problem. We hope it continues like this and he can be back on the pitch within the next two weeks. We hope this, we cannot promise but we hope."

Chelsea will most likely be without N'Golo Kante as well against Crystal Palace after he picked up an 'issue' from the Super Cup. New arrival Romelu Lukaku will also be unavailable due to quarantining after arriving in England.

More Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube