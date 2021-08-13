Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Hakim Ziyech Injury Blow

A setback for Chelsea.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea hope to welcome Hakim Ziyech back from injury in the next two weeks, says boss Thomas Tuchel.

Ziyech, who had a fine pre-season, continued where he left off against Villarreal on Wednesday night scoring the opener in the Super Cup final in Belfast, which Chelsea went onto win on penalties

But his bright first half was brought to an end after landing awkwardly on his shoulder leaving him in serious discomfort and forcing him off. 

sipa_34551511

Tuchel said post-match the injury was serious, and the Chelsea boss confirmed ahead of their Premier League opener versus Crystal Palace on Saturday that the 28-year-old would be out for a couple of weeks.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Hakim will miss the game tomorrow for sure because of his injury. The decision has been made to treat it conservatively. We don’t need surgery which is very good news for this kind of problem. We hope it continues like this and he can be back on the pitch within the next two weeks. We hope this, we cannot promise but we hope."

Chelsea will most likely be without N'Golo Kante as well against Crystal Palace after he picked up an 'issue' from the Super Cup. New arrival Romelu Lukaku will also be unavailable due to quarantining after arriving in England.

More Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_28663439
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

pjimage (1)
News

Tuchel: Lukaku's 'Desire to Finish Chelsea Story' Clinched Club-Record Return to Blues

1005297193
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'Very Happy' to Land 'Perfect Addition' Romelu Lukaku

E8iOOluXIAQ9vwA
News

Hakim Ziyech Injury Latest: Tuchel Rules Winger Out for Two Weeks

sipa_34551363
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Crystal Palace: Hakim Ziyech & Romelu Lukaku to Miss Out, Kante Doubtful

sipa_34551511
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Double Chelsea Injury Blow Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

sipa_32159953
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

sipa_33625402
Transfer News

Report: Besiktas Reach Michy Batshuayi Agreement Ahead of Chelsea Departure