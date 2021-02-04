Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on academy and whether youth culture 'infuences' team selection

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel have given his verdict on the academy and the first-team players who've risen through the ranks at the club.

The 47-year-old appears to have forged a good relationship with some of the Cobham graduates who were regular fixtures in the starting lineup under former boss Frank Lampard, such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Reece James.

Asked if his team selection is influenced by the youth culture at the club, the German said, as quoted by Football London: "We’re influenced all the time by many things but I try to be as objective as possible with my points of view [with regards to the lineup].

"I am doubting my decisions all the time, I am asking myself questions about my decisions.

"Are they reasonable? Are their consequences? Are they understandable for the players? Do we have a reliable relationship with everybody?

“In terms of the academy, it’s crucial. I am completely pleased with the quality of the academy. I’ve watched from the balcony an in-house match – I couldn’t go over because we have different zones – of the 18-year-old's and it was on a high level."

Since his arrival, Tuchel has heaped praise on Hudson-Odoi and Mount and has offered his complete support to James, who's received severe racist abuse on social media in recent weeks, while previewing his side's clash with Spurs on Sunday.

Frank Lampard, who was axed after 18 months in January, left a legacy of bringing the youth players through, which saw them all flourish in the Blues first-team.

Meanwhile, Tuchel's managerial grounds were built in the Bundesliga, where he had a reputation of bringing the best out of academy players and bringing them through the ranks.

It was previously reported that Tuchel sees the youth as 'key' in his plans as Chelsea Head Coach.

The German added: "The guys we have here, it’s a pleasure to work with them. They have the quality but also the physical ability to play in the Premier league. I know how hard it is to play for Chelsea and compete for titles. But this is the challenge.

"I am very pleased all the Chelsea [academy] boys in the squad are aware of and take this challenge that is so hard. That does something to your character, to your approach to games and training.

"For me, it’s crucial to have these players and that we rely on and trust them. We can’t feel that because they are young and inexperienced that they lack quality. It’s not like that.

"They will be given chances to step their steps, to make their footprints here. But in the end, we also have to accept it’s about quality and it’s about delivering in the moment you have to deliver. They are no gifts for anybody.”

