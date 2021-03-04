Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on 'big result' after 1-0 win over Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel was delighted with Chelsea's 1-0 win against Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday night at Anfield.

A first-half strike from Mason Mount in the 42nd minute was enough for Chelsea to seal all three points to end their Anfield hoodoo.

Chelsea remain unbeaten in their opening 10 games under Tuchel which seems them back in the top four for the time being having played a game more than West Ham.

It was the complete performance from Chelsea on Merseyside. Defensively sound and they took one of their chances going forward, although it could've been much more comfortable for the Blues.

Tuchel was ecstatic post-match as he reflected on the massive win for his side at Anfield.

He said: "We had excellent moments with the ball,’ he said. ‘We had moments where we had to suffer but never lost the attitude to defend, never lost the discipline, the desire and also courage to defend up front. It was a very deserved win, a big performance and a big result.

"When you play at Anfield you cannot overthink, you don’t have time to think, so we told the players 'we need your best performance, but we need nothing extra special, the things we do today we need to do at the highest level in precision and passing and distances, where we want the ball'.

"We needed to have courage if we wanted to escape the pressure and we did this excellently. It was a very good team performance and I’m absolutely happy because it was a deserved win."

