Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Champions League Final Success

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel shared his feelings following his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The Blues outclassed Pep Guardiola's side and a first-half strike from Kai Havertz clinched Thomas Tuchel's first piece of silverware since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

"A huge experience, a huge success," said the German boss on the victory, as quoted by Football London.

"Of course we all will profit from that experience together.

"We will us it to stay hungry, grow and evolve from that.

"It is a huge step to arrive in the final, even bigger one to fight your way through and make it to the cup, a fantastic achievement and congratulations to everybody.

"We knew that we needed a top level performance and we needed a strong bond today to overcome this match and to have a chance to win this match.

"This is what we did, and I'm almost speechless, very, very happy to share this moment with this team, staff and support everyday in Cobham.

"It's for them, for our team manager who is at home, it's for my parents, my family, my kids."

