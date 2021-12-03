'Very Good' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on David Moyes & West Ham

Thomas Tuchel has praised West Ham and David Moyes ahead of Chelsea's trip to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions which saw them clinch a 2-1 win in midweek away to Watford.

Chelsea have enjoyed being on the road in recent weeks, cruising past both Newcastle United and Leicester City with 3-0 victories.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

They come up against a West Ham side on Saturday who haven't won in their last three matches in the league. Back-to-back defeat to Wolves and Manchester City were put to a stop in midweek with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

They are going strong in Europe and are currently in fourth spot which has attracted praise from Tuchel ahead of the London derby.

“They have almost been in the top four last season, they were fighting the whole season for these places," Tuchel told reporters on Friday in his pre-match press conference.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Very, very good team. Very good coach and huge solidarity that they show. It is always a joy to watch their games. They play with a lot of energy, a lot of positivity on what they are doing and their belief. They do not have too many changes. They play as a team. They do what they do good and believe in themselves. Everybody is where they deserves to be, they are fourth place and do strong in European competitions.

"It is a tough match, a tough team to play against. It will be an exciting Sunday afternoon… maybe not afternoon! A 12:30 match on Saturday. We need to be on our top level to have a chance to win.”

