'Very Good' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on David Moyes & West Ham

Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on David Moyes & West Ham

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has praised West Ham and David Moyes ahead of Chelsea's trip to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions which saw them clinch a 2-1 win in midweek away to Watford. 

Chelsea have enjoyed being on the road in recent weeks, cruising past both Newcastle United and Leicester City with 3-0 victories.

imago1008392737h

They come up against a West Ham side on Saturday who haven't won in their last three matches in the league. Back-to-back defeat to Wolves and Manchester City were put to a stop in midweek with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton and Hove Albion. 

They are going strong in Europe and are currently in fourth spot which has attracted praise from Tuchel ahead of the London derby.

Read More

“They have almost been in the top four last season, they were fighting the whole season for these places," Tuchel told reporters on Friday in his pre-match press conference. 

imago1008384776h

"Very, very good team. Very good coach and huge solidarity that they show. It is always a joy to watch their games. They play with a lot of energy, a lot of positivity on what they are doing and their belief. They do not have too many changes. They play as a team. They do what they do good and believe in themselves. Everybody is where they deserves to be, they are fourth place and do strong in European competitions. 

"It is a tough match, a tough team to play against. It will be an exciting Sunday afternoon… maybe not afternoon! A 12:30 match on Saturday. We need to be on our top level to have a chance to win.”

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008389336h
News

'Very Good' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on David Moyes & West Ham

1 minute ago
pjimage (7)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Quartet Unavailable for West Ham Clash

31 minutes ago
imago1008387295h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With West Ham

55 minutes ago
imago1008136663h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face West Ham

1 hour ago
imago1007588297h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Offer AC Milan Malang Sarr Ahead of January Transfer

1 hour ago
imago1008392967h
News

Kurt Zouma Discusses Emotions Over 'Special' Clash as West Ham Face Former Club Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago0049109686h
News

Frank Lampard Refuses to Take Any Ownership for Chelsea's Champions League Win Under Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
imago1002215570h
News

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez's Honest Opinion on Romelu Lukaku's Departure to Chelsea

2 hours ago