Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Leeds United & Marcelo Bielsa

Chelsea face a 'unique and very intense' Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel's side head to Elland Road in scintillating form - unbeaten in 11 since his appointment and having only conceded two goals (both on the road).

Chelsea beat Leeds 3-1 at Stamford Bridge back in December in the reverse fixture under then boss Frank Lampard, and now Tuchel comes up against the newly-promoted side who are out-of-form. Bielsa's side have lost four of their last five matches.

Leeds last win came on February 23 in a 3-0 win against Southampton. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the match, Tuchel delivered his verdict on how Chelsea will deal with Leeds.

"There are big teams out there with big history, strong players, strong history," said Tuchel on Chelsea's opponents this weekend.

"Bielsa is one of the most fascinating managers out there and a big personality. Like with any game, I don't put the pressure on myself. I don't need to out-tactic Marcelo Bielsa. We will focus on us: how to attack, how to defend."

Tuchel has revitalised the Blues since his arrival and are now in pole position to finish in the top four. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added: "His style of play is very unique, very intense. We see it in all the data from them, this season and last season. So it will be a very intense game. There will be a lot of intense runs from Leeds, their midfield is flexible, and they are very attacking.

"They try to win every game – they have only had two draws – so they are brave and have courage. They trust their physicality so we have to match it."

