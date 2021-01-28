Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on N'Golo Kante's best position

Thomas Tuchel has revealed where he thinks Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's best position is.

The 29-year-old has played in a variety of different roles under Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard during his time in west London.

And now Kante is under the guidance of another manager in Tuchel, after he was appointed as Frank Lampard's successor on Tuesday.

Kante is yet to play under the German due to suffering from a hamstring problem, but did return to training on Thursday ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley on Sunday.

With the Frenchman potentially available for the weekend, Tuchel was asked where he thought his best position was.

"I think he’s the strongest in the double six, the centre and the heart of the game," revealed Tuchel in his unveiling press conference. "Gives him little more freedom than when he plays a single six, what he can do.

"But for me he is a double six because we can use his energy and we can use his range and his volume in his game. His ability to recuperate and recover balls everywhere on the pitch. He is a guy who is a big, big helper for everybody, with the mentality of a helper, a water carrier, but at the same time a world class player who played a crucial role in the World Cup win for France.

"That’s why he’s super important to have him and for me the double six is the best role because it gives him a bit more freedom than the single six which demands a bit more discipline on the position and maybe cuts his wings a little bit, but I am sure he can also play there."

