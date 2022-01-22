Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Expecting an Ambitious Tottenham Hotspur Side at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he expects an ambitious Tottenham Hotspur side to arrive at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. 

The Blues will face Spurs for the third time this month, having previously played them twice in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Tuchel's side will head into the fixture off the back of their disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion during the week. 

imago1009213532h

When speaking to the media ahead of the London derby, Tuchel said that he expects Antonio Conte's side to be ambitious in their trip to Stamford Bridge.

“You have to ask him. The last three results and last games was like this. We have to make sure it is a third time like this. 

Read More

"Of course we should not get confused by this comment about the last matches and the ambition in which they will show up. 

"He prepares his team to win and to beat us, that is very sure. That’s why it is not so important what he says about the last games..”

imago1009093006h

Chelsea knocked Spurs out of the Carabao Cup earlier in the month thanks to their 3-0 win on aggregate.

Kai Havertz's early strike and Ben Davies' own goal ensured the Blues took a 2-0 lead into the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal of the game just a week later and ensured he booked his side a spot in the final at Wembley next month, where they will face Liverpool in Tuchel's fourth final as manager of the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009104442h
News

'We Have to Make Sure it is a Third Time' - Thomas Tuchel Expecting an Ambitious Tottenham Side at Chelsea

35 seconds ago
imago1009189320h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have to be Ready for Spurs Clash After Two Days Rest

30 minutes ago
imago1006594503h
News

'He Deserves at the Moment' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Antonio Rudiger is Worthy of Praise

1 hour ago
imago1009189136h
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Demands to His Players if They Play for Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009218208h
News

'We Have Already Discussed' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Talks With Romelu Lukaku

9 hours ago
imago1009214863h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Prioritise Cup Competitions Despite Chelsea's Premier League Form

9 hours ago
imago1009137030h
News

'He is Struggling' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Romelu Lukaku's Recent Form

10 hours ago
imago1009189320h
News

'It’s About Delivering' -  Thomas Tuchel Dismisses Psychological Advantage Against Tottenham Hotspur

10 hours ago