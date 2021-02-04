Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel explains reasoning behind wing-back role for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been delighted with Callum Hudson-Odoi's eye-catching performances on the right flank in his first two games in charge.

The German has a reputation for discovering new roles on the pitch for players, having done so previously with the likes of Gonzalo Castro and Marquinhos at Borussia Dortmund and PSG respectively.

"I didn’t know he [Hudson-Odoi] hadn’t played wing-back before. Maybe it was a good thing I didn’t ask because maybe I would have doubted my decision," said Tuchel, reflecting on the deployment of the traditional winger's in an unfamiliar position, as quoted by Chelsea.

"We just had one training session before the Wolves game [which Chelsea won 2-0]. We were flying in on the same day and wondering what structure to implement to give the team a good feeling, and to have a solid block defensively but also to attack freely.

"To play with four [in defence], you have to be very disciplined, and the automatisms between the line of four have to be very synchronised.

"So, we opted for a back five and didn’t want to get too defensive. We thought about trying [Reece] James and [Callum] Hudson-Odoi on the right side in training.

"[Callum] Hudson-Odoi fitted very good and we wanted to have at least four offensive guys on the pitch from the start.

"We just let him drive and he did very good, showing all his qualities he has - high speed, quick recoveries, dribbles, good 1v1's.

"He took his chance. There was no need to change for the second game [vs Burnley] and he did another good match [wining man of the match again].

"Maybe in some defensive duels in the air there is space to improve, but this is absolutely normal. I am very happy he was happy to be on the pitch. He has given his best and that’s what we have asked for."

Tuchel stressed that he'd only ask a player to adapt their game if he observed something special and if and only if the player was comfortable in doing so.

The 47-year-old added: "I do it [assign players different roles] only if I see something in a player, and at the same time it’s a situation where it could help the team.

"Then, I don’t hesitate to challenge or try to convince the player, but not against their will. If we approach them, we show them pictures, we explain to them, and of course, we listen to their opinion and see if they feel comfortable.

"In the end, they have to feel comfortable to bring out their best in a game. With Callum, it was a big advantage I was new and it had been one day. Which player would say no? Everybody was happy to start, and he took his chance."

