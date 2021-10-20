Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Frustrated With Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Injury Blows

Thomas Tuchel says he is always frustrated when Chelsea players are sidelined through injury following blows to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Malmo in Group H.

It was a positive evening on the pitch for Tuchel's side on a very wet night in west London, but they picked up two key injury blows.

Lukaku and Werner were both forced off in the first half with ankle and hamstring problems, respectively, which is set to see them sidelined for an unknown period of time.

Tuchel confirmed their status post-match and let his frustration out in the process, which sees the duo join Christian Pulisic in the medical room.

"Romelu twisted his ankle with the foul in the box and Timo has a hamstring injury," said Tuchel. "It will take a while for both of them. We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches.

"Always, always (frustrated with injury losses). Normally we are in a good place injury wise. We only had Christian Pulisic out, but we miss everybody. We have a lot of games and competitions, so now we have to deal and find solutions, no excuses."

Chelsea next face Norwich City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. Tuchel will need to call on the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to put the ball in the back of the net against the Canaries to maintain their position at the top of the league.

