Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Kai Havertz After Burnley Brace

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Chelsea brace goalscorer Kai Havertz after his performance against Burnley on Saturday.

The German was impressive in the second-half at Turf Moor and played a vital roll in Chelsea's victory.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel hailed his forward, who is beginning to hit a fine bit of form.

imago1010364798h

Speaking on Havertz, he said: “He gives a lot of intensity and he’s involved in goals. He scored again, so it’s a very good moment and it’s on him to keep going. This is how it is.

“What he gives us is huge volume. He covers a lot of metres, he covers a lot of metres in high intensity, so he finds the intensity no matter what the system the opponent defends against us, he finds intensive runs, he finds distances. This is what makes him and he uses his body more and more.

Read More

“He loves to create overloads and half spaces and this is what he gives. It’s just his style of play, his characteristic as a player. He’s in good shape, he’s confident."

imago1010364817h

The Blues boss admitted that Havertz's first-half was not as impressive as the second period, where he bagged twice.

“He did not have such a good first half today, but then he was decisive in the second half and scored twice.”

Havertz will hope he has done enough to keep his place in the Chelsea team as they prepare to face Newcastle United next week before travelling to France to face Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

