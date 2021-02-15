Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives insight into his philosophy and man-management methods

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has delved deeper into different aspects of man-management and how he confronts players when they need addressing.

The 47-year-old has swiftly slotted in since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, with the players having taken to him and playing with a sense of confidence that was seemingly missing during the latter stages of ex-boss Frank Lampard's reign at the club.

The German manager has forged a good relationship with a series of players across the dressing room, including a few figures who were frozen out of the first-team setup under Lampard.

"For me it is also important that we [the players and the manager] build a trust and a relationship that we can rely on," said Tuchel, in an interview with Chelsea.

"You don’t punish and insult and shout at people in front of a group, that’s unacceptable, but if we have to point things out clear, I’m a big fan of doing that in front of the whole group.

"If we [the coaching staff] have behaviour that does harm to the group, that’s causing trouble for the team on the pitch, we should tell the players individually.

"But also I believe strongly that the group has to handle things and every person needs to have the personality to swallow some criticism in front of the group. Then no harm is done and we can speak openly."

Tuchel further said that though he's been pleased with his side's performances in recent weeks, there are things to work on.

He added: "We pointed out stuff that we didn’t like against Barnsley [in the FA Cup], because there were things that we can clearly do better, but we did it in perspective.

"The perspective is that so far the performances have been very good, we had a lot of changes and the circumstances meant it was not easy to perform at the highest level. So, it’s maybe not the moment to be too strict, but to be clear and to be honest."

