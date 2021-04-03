Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes Thiago Silva admission ahead of West Brom clash

Thomas Tuchel insists Thiago Silva doesn't need to prove himself as he expects another 'top performance' from the Brazilian against West Brom on Saturday when he returns to the side.

Silva, 36, has been out in recent weeks following a thigh injury but Tuchel confirmed he would be available for selection against the Baggies.

Since his arrival last summer, Silva has been a key part of the Blues' improved defensive record and he is set to be handed a new contract at the end of the season when his initial one-year contract expires.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After missing out through injury, Tuchel says Silva has nothing to prove after being sidelined.

He said: "He does not have to prove anything to me. I know him. He was my captain in Paris and he is an outstanding professional player. The first on the training pitch, the last to go. He takes care at home. I know what he is doing to be fit.

"His age doesn't play the biggest role in my judgement because he could be easily 28 or 29. He takes a lot of care that he can play on this kind of level. I think it was very brave to take this step at the end of his career, to take a step towards Chelsea at this stage of the career when some players take it a little easier.

"Once he gives the green light, you can be absolutely sure as a manager that it is a green light. He is ready for tomorrow and I expect nothing less than a top performance."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube