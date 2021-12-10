Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Handed Jorginho Boost for Leeds United Clash

Jorginho is set to return to the Chelsea starting XI to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 29-year-old has been playing through pain in recent weeks and sustained back pain during Chelsea's 3-2 defeat to West Ham last weekend at the London Stadium.

He missed the trip to Russia in midweek as they drew to Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League, which added to Chelsea's injury problems in the midfield with N'Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19) already out.

Injury fears ahead of the league encounter at Stamford Bridge against Leeds were eased in the midfield department during Tuchel's pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon at Cobham.

The Chelsea boss revealed Jorginho would return to the midfield, likely to be accompanied by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

“Jorginho did the last two training sessions," admitted Tuchel to reporters. "He will do what he did the last games and do what’s needed to be on the pitch.”

Loftus-Cheek picked up a knock in the warm-up on Wednesday but as Tuchel also ruled out Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek's name wasn't mentioned as an absentee and is therefore expected to be fit to feature.

Reece James filled in for Jorginho against Zenit but will return to right wing-back on Saturday, while Edouard Mendy will come back into the side for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“I expect intensity, runs, man marking in the opponent's half," added Tuchel on what he expects from Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United.

"A very unique approach to football and to playing games. It reminds me a bit of Atalanta Bergamo. It’s very unique. We need to be strong individuals, in connection with two or three players. This is how we can impose our quality. This is what you need to do against his teams, against Leeds. It will not stop until you are in the shower. We need to be ready for that from the first to last minute.”

