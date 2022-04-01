Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Confirmation' Regarding Andreas Christensen's Rumoured Barcelona Transfer

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has stated that he has had no confirmation regarding Andreas Christensen's rumoured move to Barcelona, despite being aware of the reports.

This comes after Barcelona president Joan Laporte hinted that the Spanish side had completed the signing of a central defender.

There is belief that Christensen has already agreed a three-year-deal with the Catalan side, and will move to the Nou Camp in the summer.

IMAGO / Focus Images

However, speaking on the issue ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brentford, Tuchel admitted that he has had no confirmation from Christensen regarding his future.

He admitted: “We heard he rumours, the same rumours.

"I have no confirmation for you as I did not speak to Andreas about it at the moment but we heard the same rumours, so. Maybe they… it’s like this.”

The 25-year-old has made a total of 156 appearances for the World and European Champions, with two goals and two assists to his name.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

It appears that he will depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, with Barcelona looking like the likely location.

Chelsea are currently unable to engage in contract talks or transfer negotiations due to the sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich.

The Blues are looking for a quick sale to see restrictions lifted on the Club as soon as possible.

Christensen may be joined by fellow Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger at Barcelona after the German's agents were spotted meeting with officials of the Catalan Club ahead of his contract expiry at the end of the season.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta also reportedly wishes to join Barcelona next season but his contract at Chelsea has since been extended due to meeting the amount of games needed to trigger a clause in his contract.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube