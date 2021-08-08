Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on N'Golo Kanté Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Clash Against Villarreal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has lauded N'Golo Kanté ahead of the Blues' meeting with Unai Emery's side on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has sealed his status as one of the best defensive midfielders across the globe since he swapped Leicester for Chelsea in 2016.

Kanté has taken his game to another level in recent years, and were it not for France's shock exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 stage of the European Championships, the former SM Caen star was odds on to claim the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

"For years, I was fighting to have him (Kanté) in my team and now we did it the other way around – I came to his team (Chelsea)," said Tuchel, as quoted by UEFA's official website.

"It's a coach's dream to have N'Golo (Kanté) on your side, because he makes things easy for everybody on the pitch."

It has been reported recently that the west London side are set to hold contract renewal talks with Kanté after the beginning of the new campaign, with just two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

Kanté played an indispensable role in his side's showings last season, amassing 48 appearances across all competitions as Chelsea sealed a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and won the Champions League.

The holding midfielder produced one of the standout Champions League final performances against Manchester City in May, as he didn't allow Pep Guardiola's side the chance to test Edouard Mendy by being a wall in the middle of the park.

Tuchel added: "He (Kanté) is such a nice guy, such a humble person and his mentality is to be everywhere on the pitch, to make things easy, to help out, to win the ball back.

"I'm very, very happy that this kind of player shines so brightly suddenly, on this level of performances, because this is important for football that these kinds of players, who serve a team, are in the spotlight."

