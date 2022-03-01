Skip to main content
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Hits Out With 'I'm Not A Politician' Response After Constant Ukraine-Roman Abramovich Questioning

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hit out at journalists in his pre-Luton Town press conference after constant questions regarding Ukraine and Roman Abramovich.

The head coach has made it clear in recent press conferences that he would rather focus on football rather than answer political questions following the war in Ukraine, which Tuchel has shown great empathy towards. 

This comes after Roman Abramovich revealed he was handing stewardship over to the trustees of the charitable foundation, however no deal has yet been agreed with several having expressed concerned as talks continue. 

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's clash, Tuchel showed his frustration with constant questions surrounding the political situation in Ukraine.

imago1010211361h

When asked the first of a series of questions unrelated to football, Tuchel said: “You always start the question with the same sentence: ‘There’s much more important things than football, can you comment?’ You decide also to ask me about war.

"How often do I need to say it? It’s horrible. There cannot be any other opinion about it. That’s it. Why should we be more distracted than you at work?"

The Blues boss then continued to hit out when further questioned on the political climate and Abramovich's future at Chelsea, clearly preferring to focus on the footballing side of things.

Read More

“Listen. Listen! You have to stop. I am not a politician," he replied.

"Honestly, I can only repeat it. I even feel bad to repeat it, to talk about it. I have never experienced war. I am feeling very privileged, I sit here in peace. I do the best I can.

imago1010235632h

"You have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers to you.”

Tuchel instead wants Chelsea to do all that they can to distract the fans on the pitch by playing free flowing and entertaining football.

"To do what we do with maximum effort and commitment. I don’t see any other solution what we can do different.”

Chelsea will be hoping for another strong performance when they face Luton Town on Wednesday as they look to book their place in the quarter-final despite having a 'massive list' of injuries ahead of the match.

imago1010235770h
