Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Jokes About Premier League Manager of the Month Curse

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has joked that there is a curse with the Premier League Manager of the Month award when asked about not winning the individual accolade despite an impressive month in March.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was named Manager of the Month despite having won less matches than Chelsea, however since the award his Gunners side have lost four of their last five matches.

Speaking on the award, via Football Daily, Tuchel joked that there is a curse with the award.

imago1006568462h
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues boss won his only individual accolade in November before Chelsea embarked on their worst run of the season the following month and fell out of the Premier League title race.

He said: "Is there a curse? So I don't take it anymore! You want to have it because it means you won games, that's why you want to have it. If you get it, it means you had a good run of results! 

"If we have the results and somebody else has the results, we give it to the other person. Fine for me! I don't look at other results until we play them and we start analysing. We want to be the team that makes their losing streak longer because we want to beat them."

Chelsea face Arteta's side on Wednesday night and are hoping to extend the Gunners' miserable run of form to pull further away in third in the Premier League.

imago1011385259h
imago1009555520h
imago1011386071h
imago1010700212h
imago1011396748h
imago1011385950h
imago1011384665h
imago1008258564h
