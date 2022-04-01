Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Labels Christian Eriksen's Premier League Return as 'Perfect News'

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has labelled Christian Eriksen's return to the Premier League as 'great news and a perfect story' ahead of facing the Danish international against Brentford on Saturday.

The Dane suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in the summer but was given the all clear to return to football as Brentford signed him in January.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash against Brentford, Tuchel discussed Eriksen's return to football and the Premier League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He admitted: “I was not particularly following every little step but I am aware of the story.

"It is brilliant he is back and in the Premier League and has the chance to enjoy football on this level, it is perfect news and a great story.”

Since signing for Brentford in January, Eriksen has played three matches in the Premier League and already made his mark, registering an assist.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

His contract expires at the end of the season, with Brentford hoping the Dane will provide the quality they need to avoid the drop in the Premier League.

Tuchel is expecting a tough match despite Brentford's standing, as he said: "They are still a very physical team, a very direct team. They still are a team that rely heavily on set pieces so we know about it and need to be ready. We expect a tough one again.

"Maybe it is also normal (struggling) as a newcomer in the toughest league in the world. They expected maybe to not fly through the season like they started."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube