Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel lauds Mason Mount's energy levels after Crystal Palace victory

Thomas Tuchel praised the performance and energy levels of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after they got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

After Kai Havertz's opener in the eighth minute, Christian Pulisic bagged a brace while Kurt Zouma's powerful header was too strong for Vicente Guaita.

The four goals were the most Chelsea have scored in a single game since Tuchel arrived and it boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mount picked up an assist for Zouma's header and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet at Selhurst Park.

He was named the Man of the Match by Sky Sports and Tuchel was asked post-match about how pleased he was with the 22-year-old's energy levels on Saturday evening.

"I'm very happy with everyone's energy levels," replied Tuchel.

"Like I said, now is the time to fight for your place. If you have a place in the squad, now is the time to fight for your place on the pitch. If you are on the pitch, now is the time to fight to stay there. This is the moment.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"This isn't the moment for big changes. We didn't make a lot of changes today because we are in a race for the top four and we don't judge games as more important. We go step-by-step and that's easier to say than do but today I felt we were absolutely focused and that's what we demand.

"Mason was strong like everybody else, played with a high energy level and a lot of confidence. I am happy altogether because we had an aggressive performance and that is our DNA that we have a high work rate, high intensity and we are tired after the matches. This is how it should be if you play for Chelsea."

