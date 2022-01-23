Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel 'Loves Team, Players & Club' as Blues Determined to Give 'Very Best'

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his love for the Chelsea and the squad of players he has at his disposal ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are looking to end a run of four league games without a win when Antonio Conte's side visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Tuchel has needed to galvanise and motivate his squad through harder times in recent weeks which has seen the team disrupted through injuries, Covid and other various issues.

The Premier League title is likely to be a step too far for his side this season following defeat to Manchester City last weekend, however it has deflated the Blues boss who is determined to show their 'very best' right until the end of the season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“I love the team, I love all the players and I love the club," Tuchel said, as quoted by the Guardian.

"It’s on us to bring out the very best in ourselves. Where this is over the last weeks, it depends on the circumstances. But we will always try."

Tuchel added on Tuesday night's draw against Brighton: “We could not influence the circumstances and we struggled there. I could feel on Tuesday the disappointment from the players, also from me, that we are in the stage where we are right at this moment.

“But it does not help. We still are obliged and it is our duty to have full commitment – by full I mean 100% – to what we do and to what we believe and to how we do things. The rest will take care of itself."

