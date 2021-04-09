NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes Christian Pulisic fitness admission

Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have 'to take care' of Christian Pulisic to avoid further injuries which would keep sidelined.

Pulisic, 22, has struggled with multiple injury setbacks since his switch to west London and they have been a cause for concern by former boss Frank Lampard, and now Tuchel, who are having to closely monitor his fitness and injury problems. 

He tweaked his hamstring last weekend which saw him replaced at half-time during the defeat to West Brom. Fortunately for Chelsea it was a minor issue as he was involved in midweek against Porto.

But Tuchel has admitted Chelsea have to look after the 22-year-old to ensure they can get the best out of him moving forward.

He told the media: "His fitness is always important because he has a huge impact with sprint and intensity at the highest level. It's one of his biggest strengths but he needs to feel confident and calm mentally. Then he can be a huge weapon for us.

"He scored against West Brom but the overall game and his need to go off at half time clouded the goal and impact he had but now against he was very close to scoring. He can have a huge impact from the bench. We have to take care of him, hopefully he won't be re-injured.

"I feel him getting stronger and more confident. He can be a decisive factor with his speed, ability to dribble and arrive in the box from dangerous situations. Hopefully he can have that impact. It's our job to push him there."

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening looking to get back to winning ways in the league after defeat last time out.

