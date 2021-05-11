Tuchel: Edouard Mendy Has Been Fantastic For Chelsea Since Rennes Transfer

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Makes Fantastic Edouard Mendy Admission

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, saying they ‘can’t praise him enough’ for his performances between the sticks.

Mendy arrived from Rennes last summer and has been a revelation for the Blues following their goalkeeping troubles in recent seasons. He has come into the side and firmly demoted Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea number one.

He has kept 16 clean sheets in 29 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, a stellar return which sees the Blues sit in third place, on the verge of securing Champions League football for next season.

sipa_33186462

Mendy’s performances have seen him be a mainstay in the side, but the atmosphere in the goalkeeping camp is positive, Tuchel was quick to say.

What Thomas Tuchel said on Edouard Mendy

"I think we cannot praise him enough because he is doing fantastically because he comes not only from Ligue 1 to the Premier League but from a club that is not used to playing every three days. Now he is at a club where there's a match every three or four days. His concentration has remained incredibly high and that's what you have to deliver as a goalkeeper.

"With the three goalkeepers, in general, there is a fantastic atmosphere. They are all great guys with Willy Caballero and Kepa. All three guys are fantastic guys and they are really examples of sportsmanship and the commitment to team sports.

"We are very happy to have Edou who is a very calm and humble person. This calmness helps him during matches to influence the defenders. It is nice and he is part of an outstanding goalkeeper group. Everybody wishes the best of all three goalkeepers. Without strong guys in the goal, you cannot win games."

