Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes honest Fikayo Tomori admission

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he hasn't had any time to think about Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, who is currently out on loan at AC Milan.

Tomori, 23, departed the club before Tuchel's appointment in January after making a loan switch to Italy with the option of making his move permanent in the summer.

He has since impressed in his early days at the San Siro, with reports suggesting Milan are likely to activate his buy-out clause.

And Tomori revealed that although his future is unclear, he hasn't spoken to Tuchel but understood why the German hasn't been in touch.

"I haven't [spoken to Thomas Tuchel]. I think him coming into a new job like this, he is focused on the team and that's fine. He's a manager coming into a big team. I think that would be difficult to message everyone so he has to focus on the team which is fair enough."



And Tuchel was then quizzed on the central defender and rated his ability, but was honest in why he hadn't spoken to the loanee yet.

"To be very honest, I have not spent too many minutes thinking about Tomori, not because I don’t like him or I don’t see his potential but because there was simply not time," Tuchel told reporters. "Every minute I spend here at Cobham is a minute for the guys who are here.

"It’s tradition at Chelsea that many players are on loan and get minutes somewhere else when they cannot make it to regular minutes in here. This is good because it’s always the target for me to have players who can make it in different circumstances, who can show their qualities in different cultures and different clubs.

"It’s always a good sign so we will have this talk in the next weeks and months about all the guys who are on loan. Of course, I have a general impression of Tomori which means that he has high potential but I’m not into all the details right now."

