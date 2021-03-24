Thomas Tuchel makes international break admission following 14-game unbeaten run

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says the international break gives him 'time to breathe' ahead of the season run-in.

The break is Tuchel's first since taking over in January as Chelsea head coach, giving him time to reflect on his impressive and unbeaten start to life in the capital.

Chelsea have gone 14 games unbeaten under the German head coach, winning 10 and drawing four, which has seen them put top four back in their hands whilst also remaining in the Champions League and FA Cup.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Many of the Blues' squad have gone away with their respective countries, but a selection have stayed in Cobham as the training ground has a quieter period.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel admitted the international break has come at a good time.

"It gives you time to breathe a little bit," he said.

"It is good to have some free days. Maybe we can use it as a little bit of a pause before the decisive part of the season. When we regroup it is April and we can refocus on the next eight weeks where we want to achieve the best results possible.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

"It’s nice timing. Normally I prefer to keep everybody together, but it’s good timing, and anyway we can’t change it! I will try to relax, which is normally not a problem on days off, and from there we go."

Chelsea face West Brom in their first game back from the international on April 3 at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube