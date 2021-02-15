Thomas Tuchel makes Tammy Abraham contract admission

Thomas Tuchel says he isn't aware if any contract discussions are taking place between Chelsea and forward Tammy Abraham.

Abraham, 23, has netted 12 goals and provided six assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season. He has broken the no.9 curse in west London.

The Chelsea academy graduate has over two years left on his deal at the club with it set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

No agreement has been struck between the two parties but talks have been reportedly held.

And Tuchel isn't aware of any discussions taking place after being quizzed on if this summer was a pivotal time in his future at Chelsea.

"I’m not aware of the contract situations of my players because I don’t want to be involved in this and judging this when I’m making the decisions of who’s playing and who’s not," Tuchel admitted, as quoted by football.london.

"He [Abraham] deserved to play at Barnsley. He had a difficult game against Burnley at home – he suffered from the tactical shift at half-time – and did not play against Tottenham and Sheffield United.

"That’s why he deserved to play [against Barnsley] because he is a very positive guy, very clear, very ambitious.

"He played well at Barnsley because he did not only score the decisive goal but was also very important in defensive set-pieces, he cleared many situations for us with his head.

"He was absolutely ready to suffer. For that, he has all my credit. It’s a good new start for him to step up and show that he is important for us."

Chelsea are believed to be targeting a new centre-forward this summer with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland strongly linked with the Blues.

