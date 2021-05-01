Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount has the 'full package'

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has 'the full package' after another stunning performance for the Blues against Fulham.

Mount has been a pivotal part of the Blues' success last season and this term, and has become the go-to man for Thomas Tuchel since his January arrival after Frank Lampard's exit.

The 22-year-old was put in midfield against Fulham as Tuchel continued to utilise Chelsea's expected Player of the Year, and he was scintillating once again after he exquisitely and delicately plucked the ball out of the air to assist Kai Havertz for Chelsea's opener in their 2-0 win over their west London neighbours.

And Tuchel says it is a 'pleasure' to have Mount in his team and to be able to watch him develop as a player.

"He has the full package, mentally, in terms of talent and physically and the most important part is his character, he has his feet on the ground and he's a nice guy.

"He comes to Cobham every day to learn something new and have new experiences. He is the guy who can recover very fast, he's a very physical player and is fully adapted to Premier League football. He has big self confidence in a very, very positive way.

"It's a pleasure to have him, be at his side and guide him and support him. It's impressive, he's not affected by all the praise. This is maybe the most important part. He seems to be a guy who likes the sport, and feels an obligation to make the most out of it and he wants it absolutely badly, so it's a top mix."

Mount provided Chelsea with an injury scare after falling awkwardly on his back in the second half, but Tuchel is hoping he will be fit for their crucial second leg Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

"I hope really that Mason [Mount] is not a big thing and hopefully he can fully recover for Real Madrid."

He added: "It was my decision (to bring him off). Not the doctors or anything like that."

