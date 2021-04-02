NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel named Premier League Manager of the Month for March

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has collected the Premier League Manager of the Month award for March.

Tuchel oversaw another unbeaten month for the Blues as they won two matches against Liverpool and Everton before ending the month with a goalless draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Chelsea are now back on track under Tuchel's guidance which has seen him remain unbeaten in his first 14 matches in charge. 

And it was confirmed on Friday that he won the award for March, beating Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to collect the award for the first time since arriving in England.

Tuchel spoke to the official Chelsea website following the confirmation and expressed his delight.

He said: "I am really happy to have received this award and I believe it is a great achievement for everybody at the club who is involved in putting the team together to play each week.

"The award would not be possible if it wasn’t for the hard work of all my coaching staff and the wider support team who all push the team in the same direction, to achieve success.

"Lastly, I want to acknowledge the hard work of the players who have given me their maximum efforts and commitment since I arrived and we hope we can keep this strong run going until the very end of the season."

Chelsea begin April with a home match against West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

