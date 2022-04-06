Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Names Four Real Madrid Stars Who 'Carry' Carlo Ancelotti's Side

Thomas Tuchel has named the four Real Madrid players who he believes 'carry' Carlo Ancelotti's side as they prepare to face Chelsea.

The Blues host Los Blancos on Wednesday night with a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-final up for grabs.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Chelsea boss Tuchel has named the four players he believes are key for Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

The first, Karim Benzema, had praise heaped upon him from Tuchel as the German insisted he was one of the most underrated players in the world.

He said: “I gave all the praise to Karim Benzema. I said two years ago he was one of the most underrated players in world football, maybe not anymore. He deserves the praise for playing for so many years for Real Madrid. What he did to overcome the last stage for them, to carry responsibility. What a key part he plays for them as a captain now is very impressive.

"You can see what happens with the team in his absence. For sure a standout player and personality. It is unfair in this moment, to Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro - the guys who carry this team for almost a decade now. They are huge personalities, who I am genuinely a fan about - for sure not today, for sure not tomorrow!”

Tuchel will be hoping that the quartet do not enjoy success as they face Chelsea on Wednesday, with the Blues looking to match their performances last season that saw the Blues overcome Real Madrid in the semi-final stage last year.

