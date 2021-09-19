Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel: N'Golo Kante Is Unique, Fantastic & Top Player

Thomas Tuchel waxed lyrical over N'Golo Kante's goalscoring performance for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old returned to the Chelsea side from injury after being called upon by Tuchel from the bench and he made the difference in north London.

Chelsea were struggling to get a foothold in the game against Spurs, and a switch in system to a 3-5-2 from a 3-4-3 with Kante's introduction turned the tide of the derby.

Tuchel's men produced an emphatic second half display against their London counterparts which saw Kante get on the scoresheet, along with defensive pair Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger to lift the Blues to the top of the league with a 3-0 win.

Kante was hailed by his boss after the match when Tuchel took the media to discuss his side continuing their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 league campaign.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"He is a top player," Tuchel said post-match to reporters. "If you have N'Golo, you have something everyone is looking for. You have everything that you need in midfield with work rate, intensity, ball wins, skilful play, off the ball, with the ball, dribbling and even a goal.

"I see this every day in training and it is hard to believe how good he is. He doesn't make a fault in ball wins. He plays excellent in every possession game in training. He is a unique guy.

"There's no more words needed from me. We have a strong midfield together with Jorgi and Kova in the second half. N'Golo is N'Golo. He is fantastic."

