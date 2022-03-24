Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Nominated for March Premier League Manager of the Month Award

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for March.

The Blues won all three of their matches in the Premier League during the month, scoring eight goals and conceding just once in the process.

Tuchel has handled himself well off-the-field too, having to take on the responsibility as Chelsea's spokesperson and take questions from the press regarding the situation around the sale of the Club.

Furthermore, Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom Government and the European Union, increasing the pressure on Tuchel in the press and on the pitch as Chelsea had a perfect month in terms of results.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Blues also qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and victory over Middlesbrough saw Tuchel's side head into the FA Cup semi-final stage.

Tuchel's Chelsea registered the second best goal difference during the month, with Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur only bettering the +7 goal difference by one.

Spurs also lost a match during the month, which could see the Italian and former Blue miss out on the individual award.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the only other manager nominated to match Tuchel's three wins in March but only has a +5 goal difference.

Given how Tuchel has handled himself both on and off the pitch, it would come as a surprise if he did not win the Manager of the Month award, which could be the last under the Abramovich era, during Chelsea's uncertain period.

You can vote for Tuchel by clicking here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube