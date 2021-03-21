Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel offers honest assessment following Sheffield United victory

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea were fortunate to keep a clean sheet during their 2-0 win against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It was a below-par performance from the Blues in west London on Sunday afternoon, but an own goal from Oliver Norwood and a strike from Hakim Ziyech saw the Blues progress past the side placed 20th in the Premier League, to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

14 games in charge, and Chelsea are 14 games unbeaten. They have conceded just two goals, and haven't conceded at home in over 11 hours. A terrific achievement for the side.

Tuchel delivered his assessment of the win post-match and admitted they were relieved at full time.

He said: "Expect a better performance? Yes, but now is the fourteenth match in a row and I could feel after the Atletico game that we are a bit tired, there was a big relief in the team, and that is absolutely normal. It was also a huge effort mentally against Atletico.

"Then you have a lot of changes, made by me of course, and you have players leaving right now for international duties, so there is a lot to organise, and many unclear situations. It was a moment where we arrived yesterday where I didn't feel 100% comfortable or sure that we could continue on the same level.

"I said to the team before not to over-expect things from ourselves in the situation. Do a serious performance, take the little details, but don't over-expect. The first-half was ok. The second half, there was a chance for Christian [Pulisic] that we didn't take, and then we lost control, concentration and momentum. And there were many, many minutes to suffer

"We allowed two big chances and we were lucky to escape with a clean sheet. There are of course many situations that explain that, and this is absolutely okay after 14 matches. So in the end, big, big compliments to the players; and well done."

