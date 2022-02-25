Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel on 'Pleasure' to Play Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in Carabao Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has stated that it will be a pleasure to face fellow German manager Jurgen Klopp in the Carabao Cup final as Chelsea take on Liverpool.

The pair face off once again this season, drawing the previous two ties.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's final, Tuchel discussed his emotions as he faces off against Klopp.

Tuchel replaced the German at Borussia Dortmund before Klopp joined Liverpool and Tuchel moved to Paris Saint-Germain before joining Chelsea last season.

They hold a high level of respect for one another, with Tuchel admitting that Sunday's match will be a pleasure.

“No, we don’t speak regularly. Enjoying to play against teams coached by Jurgen? Not only pure pleasure. They give you a hard time and of course we are facing him with a very strong Liverpool team on a very strong run of games, run of results, in brilliant form," said Tuchel.

"It’s a big challenge but a big occasion we feel absolutely competitive regarding our last match against Liverpool. This is where we want to continue. In the end it is a pleasure to meet him, to be in a final at Wembley again, very grateful for that.”

The compliment was returned by the Liverpool boss, who previously stated that Tuchel is an outstanding coach.

When asked about Tuchel, Klopp said: "His way is really exceptional. He is an outstanding coach and outstanding manager."

Both managers will be doing all they can to come out on top in Sunday's final, with this season's first piece of domestic silverware up for grabs.

