Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Plays Down Marcos Alonso Bust-Up After Half-Time Wolves Substitution

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has played down the heated exchange between himself and Marcos Alonso against Wolves at the weekend.

It was reported that the pair were involved in the exchange during half-time on Saturday.

However, speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's trip to Leeds on Wednesday, Tuchel played down the 'bust-up' between him and Alonso.

Tuchel was claimed to not be happy with the 31-year-old's performance in the first 45, which included the Chelsea head coach shouting at his defender as he demanded more with the Blues.

When asked about the heated exchange, Tuchel downplayed the situation as he said: "(It) started and ended in the first half. Was not continued at half-time. Nothing else. Things are solved. That happens.”

The Blues boss continued to state that he was not happy with the overall performance from his team as a whole.

He continued: “From the last match it is pretty obvious. We took too much risk in our structure and were not disciplined enough in our structure. Our approach was already very offensive and very risky. 

"Within the structure we took too much risk. Our game management and management of situation needs to be better."

Chelsea currently sit in third placed, with Arsenal a point behind as they look to finish as high as possible in the Premier League.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in the relegation zone and will be looking to come out victorious and climb up the table after the match against Chelsea.

