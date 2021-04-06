NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praises Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga for dealing with 'serious' training ground incident

Thomas Tuchel was pleased the way Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger dealt with the 'serious' bust-up at the Cobham training ground on Sunday with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Tensions ran high on Sunday after Chelsea's 5-2 defeat against West Brom on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, and Tuchel confirmed the incident ahead of their Champions League tie against FC Porto on Wednesday.

The pair were involved in a heated discussion which ended up in Rudiger leaving the session early, however it was cleared up and resolved immediately and the case is now closed.

Tuchel confirmed the incident had nothing to do with Saturday's defeat and praised the German for the way he handled himself following the clash.

“It was nothing to do with the defeat, it was just an incident in training; it got heated up between Toni and Kepa,” said Tuchel on Tuesday afternoon. So we calmed the situation down immediately.

“I don’t want to play it down with anything artificial, these are things we don’t want to accept; it was unusual but they can happen.

“They are all competitors and want to win training matches. We needed to interfere in the situation, so that was serious. But the way the guys handled the situation, that was impressive, and showed a lot of courage.

“The reaction was not OK. But the reaction to it, how the guys handled the situation, especially Toni and Kepa, was amazing and showed how much respect they have for each other.”

