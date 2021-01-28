Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praises Callum Hudson-Odoi following Wolves display

Thomas Tuchel singled out Callum Hudson-Odoi for praise following the winger's mesmerizing display in his side's 0-0 draw with Wolves on Wednesday.

Hudson-Odoi, positioned as a wing-back, threatened the opposition defence with his pace and trickery throughout and made quite an impression on his new manager in his first game in charge.

"[Callum] Hudson-Odoi was the key on the side with his speed and confidence," said Tuchel, speaking to Match of the Day in his post-match interview, as relayed by TEAMtalk.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reflects on Chelsea's goalless draw against Wolves in first game in charge

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes hint over N'Golo Kanté's future at Chelsea

READ MORE: "We have to be realistic" - Tuchel on Chelsea challenging for Premier League title

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Dribbling, runs, one on ones, intensity – defensively he [Hudson-Odoi] had to help in a back five, we didn’t want to suffer too much in their ball in possession."

It had recently emerged that Tuchel is a 'big fan' of the 20-year-old Cobham graduate, and was looking forward to having him among his ranks at the west London outfit.

The Blues found it difficult to break down a resolute Wolves defence despite dominating possession throughout the game, and Tuchel admitted he knows what his side need to work on following the stalemate at Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reveals why Christian Pulisic started on the Chelsea bench against Wolves

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel on Thiago Silva & Christian Pulisic's influence following Chelsea arrival

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's weaknesses & areas to improve on following Wolves draw

Since arriving, Tuchel has had one training session and a fixture in less than 24 hours after his appointment.



The German manager went for a three-back system and opted to bring Christian Pulisic off the bench late on after he chose Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi to start as his wing-backs.

Following the result, Tuchel also touched on what he hopes to achieve with the squad he has at his disposal, focusing on their strengths rather than their weaknesses.

Chelsea next face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube