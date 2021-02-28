Thomas Tuchel provides Callum Hudson-Odoi injury update

Thomas Tuchel has offered an injury update on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 20-year-old was taken off at half-time and replaced by Reece James during Chelsea's goalless draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi had a bright first-half and his half-time change came as a surprise, however it was quickly revealed that he had a slight issue after re-appearing from the tunnel with an ice pack on his thigh.

Tuchel provided an update post-match and said: "[He is] a little bit injured and the reason was a tactical decision and little injury combination because we switched to a back five in defence and covered the right position of Rashford in between Azpi and Reece James in the second half.

"It was not an option to use Callum there. That’s why it was a tactical choice."

Hudson-Odoi was involved in the controversial part of the game when VAR looked at a possible handball against the Blues winger, which ended up sticking with Stuart Attwell's initial on-field decision of not awarding a penalty.

"I don’t know why we had to check VAR for the penalty decision," added Tuchel.

"In my opinion, the referee did everything right. The Manchester United player [Greenwood] plays it with his hand. I saw this in real time and I saw it again on the iPad. There was no need to check this on the monitor and the referee got the decision totally right to begin with.

"I don’t know why he was told to check it but I am glad it wasn’t given as a penalty because that would be even worse!"

