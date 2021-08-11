Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Provides Hakim Ziyech Shoulder Injury Update

A bright first-half ended in misery.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on Hakim Ziyech after he was forced off during their Super Cup triumph against Villarreal with a shoulder injury.

The Moroccan opened the scoring for the Blues in the 27th minute tapping in from close range to mark another bright performance in a Blues short following an impressive pre-season.

But minutes before half-time, Havertz landed awkwardly from an aerial duel with Juan Foyth and appeared to dislocate his shoulder.

sipa_34551371

Ziyech managed to walk off as he was replaced by Christian Pulisic but had to use his shirt as an arm sling.

Chelsea won the game 6-5 on penalties after it ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Tuchel provided an update on the Moroccan's condition at full-time. 

What did the Chelsea boss say?

"If you take a player out during the first half it is serious," Tuchel told BT Sport. "Unfortunately, because he is a decisive player in the last games."

What else was said?

Tuchel added: "Second half we were too passive, they equalised and deserved. We gave everything til the 120 minute. We deserved to win.

"Mentally it is a good one (win) but physically it is the worst because we have to play Saturday afternoon but winning a trophy helps!"

More Super Cup Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1005377039
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Kepa Substitution Admission After Penalty Shootout Heroics

sipa_34551511
News

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup Triumph

1005297193
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Following Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup Triumph

E8iOOluXIAQ9vwA
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Provides Hakim Ziyech Shoulder Injury Update

sipa_34551287
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

sipa_34551363
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

1005377039
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-1 Villarreal (6-5 pens):Chelsea Lift Super Cup on Penalties After Kepa Substitution Masterstroke

1005297193
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Villarreal