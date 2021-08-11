Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Provides Hakim Ziyech Shoulder Injury Update

Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on Hakim Ziyech after he was forced off during their Super Cup triumph against Villarreal with a shoulder injury.

The Moroccan opened the scoring for the Blues in the 27th minute tapping in from close range to mark another bright performance in a Blues short following an impressive pre-season.

But minutes before half-time, Havertz landed awkwardly from an aerial duel with Juan Foyth and appeared to dislocate his shoulder.

Ziyech managed to walk off as he was replaced by Christian Pulisic but had to use his shirt as an arm sling.

Chelsea won the game 6-5 on penalties after it ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Tuchel provided an update on the Moroccan's condition at full-time.

What did the Chelsea boss say?

"If you take a player out during the first half it is serious," Tuchel told BT Sport. "Unfortunately, because he is a decisive player in the last games."

What else was said?

Tuchel added: "Second half we were too passive, they equalised and deserved. We gave everything til the 120 minute. We deserved to win.

"Mentally it is a good one (win) but physically it is the worst because we have to play Saturday afternoon but winning a trophy helps!"

