Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Fitness Update After 'Huge Overload' in Carabao Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has provided a fitness update regarding defender Reece James, who returned from injury against Liverpool on Sunday.

The defender had been out since December, injuring his hamstring against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash against Luton Town, Tuchel provided an update on James, who is looking likely to miss the clash.

imago1010238584h

The defender came on as a second half substituted and was forced to play extra-time after Cesar Azpilicueta's injury.

This was against the recommendation of Tuchel's fitness team, the head coach confirmed.

Read More

"Brilliant form (from Reece James) but now with a huge overload on his shoulders. The recommendation was 20 minutes before the match but it was over 70 with extra tension, extra pressure in a final against Liverpool." he confirmed.

imago1010237089h

The Blues head coach continued to reveal that the Chelsea squad are in a worse situation after the match, with several players unavailable to face Luton due to injuries and fitness issues alongside James.

"The situation is very good before the match with only Ben Chilwell out. The situation changed drastically in this match, we now have a lot of players with a physical overload. We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list."

The Blues will be hoping that they have enough to beat Luton on Wednesday and secure their place in the FA Cup quarter-final stages as they look to add to their two trophies this season.

