Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Fresh Contract After Champions League Success

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could renew his contract at Stamford Bridge following his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The Blues were crowned champions of Europe just four months into the Tuchel era and the German is optimistic of extending his stay in west London.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure, but maybe I have a new contract now with that win," said the former PSG boss following the win, as quoted by Football London.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel Send Message to Chelsea Squad Following Champions League Glory

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"My manager said something about that, but I don't know yet, so let's see.

"I spoke to the owner [Roman Abramovich] right now on the pitch, it was the best moment for a first meeting, or the worst because from now on, it can only get worse.

"We will speak tomorrow, we will speak later. I am looking forward to this. I can assure him that I will stay hungry, that I want the next title.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel - I Want the Same Level of Quality & Consistency

(Photo by Carlos Garcia/Sipa USA)

"I feel absolutely happy as a part of a really ambitious club - a strong group that suits my beliefs, my passion about football in the moment perfectly, so my desire is to go for more victories.

"My desire is to grow as a coach and my desire is to push the group from the first day of the next season. This is what I am all about so it would be nice to meet him a bit closer.

"We are in contact, but not personally. We are in constant contact and he knows what’s going on from me indirectly and now it will be nice to meet him."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube