Thomas Tuchel delivers thigh injury update on Thiago Silva

Thomas Tuchel provides update on Thiago Silva's thigh injury

Thomas Tuchel has delivered an injury blow to Chelsea after confirming that Thiago Silva will remain on the sidelines for several weeks with a thigh strain.

The 36-year-old was forced off on Thursday during their 1-0 win against Tottenham after clearing a ball in behind the defence.

It wasn't known how severe the injury was, however Tuchel has confirmed that Silva will miss Chelsea's FA Cup clash against Barnsley on Thursday in west London.

Tuchel delivered a return date where he hopes the Brazilian will come back into the side following the Blues 2-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League. 

"With Thiago, we are fighting for him every day but he will be for sure out for the FA Cup so it will take time," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

"It will be several days but we set the goal, I would like him back for maybe Southampton, that’s realistic but also ambitious. I know Thiago, he will do everything to be ready as soon as possible but it is a muscle injury so you cannot take any risk."

Christian Pulisic also missed Chelsea's win against Sheffield United on Sunday due to family reasons.

"Christian has some family issues to resolve and family is always first so we decided to give him a rest for this game."

