Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Ready to Act on Summer Deals as Soon as Takeover is Complete

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is ready to act in the summer transfer market as soon as the takeover of the club is completed.

The Chelsea sale process has been long-winded and is approaching the closing stages as the club prepare for the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the press, via Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel has admitted that the club are prepared to act as soon as a takeover is complete in order to make signings in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, and he could be the first signing through the door under new ownership.

When asked about the takeover and it's impact on the summer transfer window, Tuchel admitted: “There is still faith in the people who take care of it from our side. Still faith in that everybody is on it & we finish it as fast as possible.

“And we try to be prepared behind the scenes so that if we get a green light to act that we are ready and share our views on the team. At the moment it is very difficult to predict what is going to happen.” 

He continued to stated that the summer will be demanding for his side who need 'surgery' on their squad.

"I would be less concerned if we had the same ownership and we could rely on our structure. We are not concerned, but we are aware of the danger that the situation is a bit more complex," he said.

"It can be demanding enough, even if everything else stays in place. So, with this in question, it can be a very demanding summer, and I don't know if the 'surgery' is the right term for it, but I just want to be positive about it."

